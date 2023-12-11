Police investigate homicide in Hamilton
A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)
Published Monday, December 11, 2023 6:58PM EST
Police are investigating a homicide in Hamilton on Monday after a man was shot.
It happened in the area of Nebo Road and Hempstead Drive.
There are limited details on what happened, as police said the investigation is still in its early stages.
The service said it will release more details as they become available.
“Expect a large police presence in the area,” Hamilton Police said on social media.