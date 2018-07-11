Police investigate 'sudden death' of young child in Hamilton
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018 8:38PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 11, 2018 10:42PM EDT
An investigation is underway into the “sudden death” of a young child in Hamilton on Wednesday evening, police said.
Emergency crews were called to an apartment building in the area of Young and John streets at around 5 p.m.
At the time, Hamilton paramedics said they were responding to a “child in distress.”
No further details have been provided.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 905-564-4861.