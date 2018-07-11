

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An investigation is underway into the “sudden death” of a young child in Hamilton on Wednesday evening, police said.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building in the area of Young and John streets at around 5 p.m.

At the time, Hamilton paramedics said they were responding to a “child in distress.”

No further details have been provided.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 905-564-4861.