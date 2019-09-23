

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a "suspicious" death investigation has been launched after a body part was reportedly found in a dumpster in North York on Monday morning.

According to investigators, the superintendent of a building in the area of Harrison Garden Boulevard and Oakburn Crescent reported seeing a body part sticking out of a dumpster outside the complex.

“Just routine maintenance work that he was doing and noticed something suspicious and called us,” Duty Insp. Norm Proctor said at the scene.

Several officers and members of the forensic unit are currently on scene gathering information.

Police say the cause of death is not yet known but they are waiting to get further details from the coroner.

The homicide unit is monitoring the situation but has not yet been called in to lead the investigation.