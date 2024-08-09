Hamilton police are investigating after two people were found dead in an apartment on Thursday.

Police said that they responded to a call at around 1 p.m. on Thursday alongside emergency services and arrived at a residence on Ottawa Street near Main Street.

Upon arrival, police said officers located two people inside the apartment who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that at this time, no suspects are being sought, and the identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Frank Devuono of the homicide unit by calling 905-546-3827 or by email at fdevuono@hamiltonpolice.ca

To provide information anonymously, people are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.