

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





No one was injured after a driver crashed into a parked car in a driveway of a home in Toronto’s Syme neighbourhood.

The collision happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. this morning at a residence on Castleton Avenue, located near St. Clair Avenue and Jane Street.

According to police, the driver was not impaired, and there is no structural damage to the house.

Reports from the scene suggest the driver may have fallen asleep prior to the crash.

No charges have been laid.

Police are still investigating the incident