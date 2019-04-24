

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police are investigating a possible arson case after someone smashed the window of a west-end pizza spot and poured an accelerant into the restaurant.

Police and firefighters responded to Queen Margherita Pizza, at the corner of Jane and Annette streets, at around 3:40 a.m.

They arrived to find the smashed window with the accelerant inside.

Police said the damage was very minor and that the building was empty at the time.

There is no information about possible motive or suspects so far.