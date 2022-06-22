Police investigating after armed carjacking in Toronto's North York area
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 22, 2022 7:58AM EDT
Toronto police are investigating an armed carjacking in North York Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area around 11 p.m.
In a tweet, police say two suspects were involved in the carjacking, and a firearm was seen.
There are no reported injuries.
Police have not released any details on the stolen vehicle or suspect descriptions.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.