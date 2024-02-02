Toronto police are investigating after a body was found in a ravine in Scarborough Friday afternoon.

Officers said they received reports that a body had been found at Eglinton Ravine Park, located between Birchmount and Kennedy roads, at around 4:35 p.m.

The cause of the death is not yet know and investigators are treating the incident as suspicious for the time being.

Police said the ravine is currently closed while they investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2222.