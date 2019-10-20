

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a highway shooting in Mississauga, this morning.

Police said two men left an establishment just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning and were driving eastbound on the 401 from Dixie Road.

On the highway a black older model SUV style truck pulled up next to them, and someone from the SUV began to shoot at them.

The victims went to 31 Division in Toronto after the incident, and Toronto police notified Peel police.

The suspect vehicle was last seen going eastbound on the 401 at Highway 427.

No injuries were reported.

Peel police do not know if the suspects and victims know each other, and are continuing to investigate the incident.