Police are investigating after human remains were found near the Hamilton harbour on Tuesday.

In a news release, Hamilton Police Service (HPS) said they were contacted on April 9 shortly after 2:30 p.m. about possible human remains located between Piers 16 and 17.

“The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service has attended and confirmed the remains are human,” HPS said.

Police are now searching along the shoreline and will be in the area as the investigation continues.

This discovery comes less than a week after a deceased 50-year-old man was located in a park near Pier 4, just behind the Leander Boat Club at Burlington Street East and James Street North. His death is being investigated by the homicide unit as suspicious.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Candace Culp at 905-546-2907 or cculp@hamiltonpolice.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.