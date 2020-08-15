Police investigating after male found dead in Lake Ontario
Police are investigating after a deceased male was found in Lake Ontario near Bluffer's Park. (CP24/Beatrice Vaisman)
Web staff, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 15, 2020 6:45PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 15, 2020 7:18PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after one person was found dead in Lake Ontario in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Bluffer's Park around 5:20 p.m. after a boater spotted a person in the water without vital signs.
When the marine unit arrived, they discovered a deceased male in the water.
Police said they don’t know at this time if the death is suspicious.