

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a motorcyclist collided with another vehicle on Danforth Avenue and Emmott Avenue.

Toronto paramedics received a call at 12:10 p.m. after a motorcyclist was seen lying on the ground with possible injuries.

The adult male motorcyclist was transported with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to Toronto police, one lane both eastbound and westbound on Danforth Avenue is closed for an investigation, and are advising commuters to consider alternate routes.