Police investigating after motorcyclist collides with vehicle
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated file image.
Lexy Benedict, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 8, 2019 1:36PM EST
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist collided with another vehicle on Danforth Avenue and Emmott Avenue.
Toronto paramedics received a call at 12:10 p.m. after a motorcyclist was seen lying on the ground with possible injuries.
The adult male motorcyclist was transported with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
According to Toronto police, one lane both eastbound and westbound on Danforth Avenue is closed for an investigation, and are advising commuters to consider alternate routes.