

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Police are currently on scene in Richmond Hill after shots were fired in the area of a busy intersection.

It happened at a gas station at the southwest corner of Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive.

Witnesses in the area said they heard multiple shots fired and images from the scene showed a cube van with its windows shattered.

“We were at Food basics and we just heard like a lot of shots,” Camilia Hertz said.

Another man said he came over to the gas station after he heard gunfire.

“I heard the shots coming – at first it was pop pop pop pop – then a little bit of a delay,” Shayan Naderian told CTV News Toronto. “There was like one more shot. I wasn’t sure if it was a shot, but I heard a lot of cop cars coming this way.”

He said it’s scary to hear gunfire in his normally quiet neighboiurhood.

“To be really honest, this is very scary – we live just one street down and this is Richmond Hill, you know,” he said.

Yellow police tape is currently cordoning off the gas station and multiple police vehicles are at the scene.

Police have released few details about the incident so far.

Bayview Avenue currently closed in both directions at Major Mackenzie Drive as police investigate.