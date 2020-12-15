Police are investigating after gunfire was exchanged between moving vehicles on one of Toronto's busiest highway interchanges in broad daylight Tuesday.

Police received a call about gunfire in the area of Highway 400 and Highway 401 at around 2:37 p.m., Toronto police said.

Officers managed to locate the vehicle that was shot at, ablack Toyota 4Runner. The vehicle was damaged by gunfire, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Images from the scene showed a bullet hole just below the vehicle’s right headlight and at least one of its tires appeared to have been blown out. Investigators said multiple shots were fired.

The suspect vehicle – a four-door grey import sedan – was last spotted heading west on Highway 401, Toronto police said.

Several lanes of both highways were closed for a few hours as police investigated the gunfire.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is being asked to contact police.