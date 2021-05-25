Peel police are investigating after a toddler was found locked inside a car in Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon, as scorching temperatures are set to break a heat record today.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen who saw a child left inside a car at a parking lot on Tranmere Drive, near Derry and Dixie roads.

An officer located the child in a vehicle that had all the windows up and the doors locked.

The officer had to break a window to remove the child, police said.

"We did obviously have to break the window, all the doors were locked. We were able to extradite that child and get them the medical attention to ensure their health and well-being and they were subsequently transported by ambulance to hospital for assessment," Const. Danny Marttini told CP24.

The toddler was in the car for at least 30 minutes, Peel paramedics said.

According to paramedics, the toddler was conscious and sweating profusely when emergency crews arrived.

The child was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

The age of the child is not known.

Police said the officer sustained minor injuries after breaking the glass.

Marttini said investigators are determining the whereabouts of the child's parents or caregivers.

"Absolutely, we're looking at who was in charge of the child. You know, was it the parent, was there a caretaker, who was involved and that's the circumstances we have to look into," she said."

No charges have been laid but Marttini said the person who left the child in the car could face child abandonment charges.

The investigation comes as the Greater Toronto Area is experiencing unseasonably hot temperatures today with a high of 33 C and a humidex of 38.

The record high for this date in Toronto is 31.3 C which was recorded in 2012.