Peel police responded to two separate incidents of children falling from windows in Brampton on Tuesday, with one child in life-threatening condition.

The first incident happened near Pickard Lane and Banting Crescent at around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, the child fell from the window of a home and was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

The victim's injuries are life-threatening, according to police.

No other details about the incident have been released.

Later on Tuesday, another child fell from a residential window in Brampton.

At around 2 p.m., police responded to reports of a child who fell from a window in the area of Somerset and Fanshawe drives.

A two-year-old boy was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition, Peel paramedics said.

Police determined that the incident was "an unfortunate circumstance and is not criminal in nature."