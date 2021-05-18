Police investigating after two children fell from windows in Brampton; one child in life-threatening condition
Police say a child has been transported to hospital after falling from a window in Brampton.
Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021 3:20PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 18, 2021 5:20PM EDT
Peel police responded to two separate incidents of children falling from windows in Brampton on Tuesday, with one child in life-threatening condition.
The first incident happened near Pickard Lane and Banting Crescent at around 11:30 a.m.
According to police, the child fell from the window of a home and was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.
The victim's injuries are life-threatening, according to police.
No other details about the incident have been released.
Later on Tuesday, another child fell from a residential window in Brampton.
At around 2 p.m., police responded to reports of a child who fell from a window in the area of Somerset and Fanshawe drives.
A two-year-old boy was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition, Peel paramedics said.
Police determined that the incident was "an unfortunate circumstance and is not criminal in nature."