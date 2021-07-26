Toronto police are investigating after two young girls were injured in a crash in Scarborough over the weekend.

On Saturday, police responded to a collision in the area of Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue at around 4:40 a.m.

A 32-year-old woman was driving a white 2016 Jeep Cherokee north on Birchmount Road, north of Anaconda Avenue, with two young girls in the vehicle, police said.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle and struck a hydro pole and a tree, according to investigators.

A 10-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries and a nine-year-old girl sustained unknown injuries.

Police said both girls were taken to hospital.

It is unknown if the driver was injured.

Traffic Services is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information or security or dash camera footage of the area is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).