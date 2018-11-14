

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating an alleged assault involving students at St. Michael’s College School that was reportedly captured on video and distributed via social media.

News of the police investigation comes after the principal of the school issued a letter to parents earlier on Wednesday, notifying them about “two very serious incidents that recently occurred on campus.”

The letter did not provide details about the incidents themselves but said the “nature of student conduct in each case is injurious to the moral tone of the school and the well-being of our students.”

The letter said administration at the school was notified about the incidents on Monday and immediately notified police while also launching an internal investigation.

In a subsequent statement provided to CP24 on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the school confirmed that “swift and decisive disciplinary action” was undertaken as a result of the internal investigation, including expulsions.

“We are deeply sorry that these incidents occurred,” the statement reads. “From this unfortunate situation, we redouble our efforts to educate and promote respect for others in the school and in the community.”

Police have not released any information about the incidents, citing the “nature of the allegations and the involvement of young people.” But three St. Michael’s College students who spoke to CP24 on Wednesday afternoon said that they are aware of a recent incident in which a Grade 9 student was sexually assaulted as part of some sort of hazing ritual involving the junior football team inside a locker room. The students said that multiple students held down the victim during the alleged attack. Video of the incident was also shared online, according to the students who spoke with CP24.

In the letter to parents, the principal of the school said that a formal assembly was held this afternoon, though the students who spoke to CP24 said that the specifics of the alleged incidents were not discussed at that assembly.

The students also said that as many as 10 people have been expelled as a result of the incidents, though that detail has not been confirmed by school officials.

St Michael’s College School is an all-boys private school located near St. Clair Avenue and Bathurst Street. Annual tuition at the school is $19,500 plus fees.

Detectives from 13 Division continue to investigate the alleged incidents.