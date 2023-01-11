Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.

Police said the assaults occurred at Queen’s Park, St. Partick, Osgoode, St. Andrew and Union stations between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Dec. 17.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police are asking for help locating victims of the assaults. They urge anyone who may have been assaulted that night to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

This is the second violent incident in Toronto involving a group of teenage girls.

At around 12:17 a.m., minutes after the TTC assaults, a group of eight girls, ranging between the ages of 13 and 16, allegedly attacked a homeless man in the area of York Street and University Avenue, steps away from Union Station.

All eight suspects have been charged in the death of the man, who was identified as 59-year-old Ken Lee.

When asked if the same group of girls were involved in the string of assaults on the TTC, police said they could not confirm at this time.

Police had said the eight girls were involved in an "altercation" prior to the attack but did not provide further specifics.

"They met each other through social media," Det.-Sgt. Terry Browne told reporters last month. "We don't know how or why they met that evening and why the destination was downtown Toronto."