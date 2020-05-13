Police investigating armed carjacking in Mississauga
A Mississauga parking lot where an armed carjacking took place early Wednesday morning is shown. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, May 13, 2020 6:14AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 13, 2020 6:15AM EDT
Peel police are investigating an armed carjacking that took place in a Mississauga parking lot overnight.
It happened in the vicinity of 10th line and Thomas Street at around 12:15 a.m.
Police say that handguns were seen during the course of the carjacking, though no injuries were reported.
The culprits are described as being in their mid-20s with slim builds. They were all wearing hoodies and masks at time.
The vehicle that was stolen was a BMW 5Xg Blk with licence plate #CKDP029.
Police are asking anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911.