

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel police are investigating an armed carjacking that took place in a Mississauga parking lot overnight.

It happened in the vicinity of 10th line and Thomas Street at around 12:15 a.m.

Police say that handguns were seen during the course of the carjacking, though no injuries were reported.

The culprits are described as being in their mid-20s with slim builds. They were all wearing hoodies and masks at time.

The vehicle that was stolen was a BMW 5Xg Blk with licence plate #CKDP029.

Police are asking anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911.