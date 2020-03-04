

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating an arson and an attempted arson at two of their vehicle collision reporting centres overnight.

The first incident occurred at the Scarborough collision reporting centre near Birchmount Road and Lawrence Avenue at around 12:50 a.m.

Police say that they believe two suspects forced their way inside the centre after it had closed for the night and started a fire.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly upon arrival.

“Apparently around 1 a.m. this morning someone broke the front windows of the collision reporting centre, pored gas on the floor, set it on fire and fled the scene,” Sgt Reg. Eldridge told CP24. “At this time 41 Division is looking after the investigation. There are no suspects at this time.”

In addition to the Scarborough fire, police are also investigating a similar incident at another vehicle collision reporting centre on Toryork Drive in North York overnight.

Police say that a suspect or suspect broke glass to gain access to the building and poured gasoline on the carpet but was unable to ignite the gas to actually start a fire.