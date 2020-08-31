A person is in custody after allegedly stealing and crashing a car in Etobicoke overnight, Toronto police says.

Police responded to a carjacking at a residence on West Deane Park Drive, near Rathburn Road and The East Mall, at around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A person who lives in the neighbourhood said he saw a suspect trying to steal his neighbour’s car, police said.

The resident then tried to block his neighbour’s driveway with his own car to avoid the suspect from stealing the vehicle, police said.

Then the suspect allegedly threatened the resident with a knife and carjacked his car instead.

Police said the suspect got into a collision near Lake Shore Blvd. and Kipling Ave. overnight but left the scene and continued to drive with the stolen vehicle.

Just before 12:30 a.m, the suspect was involved in another crash after colliding into the guardrails on the Gardiner Expressway near the Humber River, police said.

A tow truck driver was reportedly the first to respond to the scene and prevented the suspect from leaving until police arrived.

Police said the suspect was arrested and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect is facing charges, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.