Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Milton early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Derry and McNiven roads.

Police say one driver was killed following a single-vehicle crash in the area.

The Halton Regional Police Service’s collision reconstruction unit is on scene to conduct an investigation.

The age and gender of the driver have not been released.

Derry Road is currently closed between McNiven and Twiss roads and the area is expected to be shut down for several hours.