Peel police are investigating a fatal collision in Mississauga Saturday morning.

Shortly after 7:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a collision at Burnhamthorpe Road and Promontory Crescent.

A vehicle drove off the roadway and caught on fire, police said.

No details about the victims have been released.

Burnhamthorpe Road is expected to be closed in the area for several hours as police investigate.

Mississauga fire is also assisting at the scene.

This is a developing news story.