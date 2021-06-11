A motorcyclist is dead following a collision in Brampton Thursday evening, Peel police say.

Shortly after 11:45 p.m., police responded to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle near Bovaird and Great Lakes drives.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The Major Collision Bureau is investigating.

Roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.