Police investigating fatal pedestrian-involved collision in Midtown
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 11:00AM EDT
A pedestrian was struck and killed in a Midtown collision involving a cement truck, Toronto police say.
The incident occurred near Yonge Street and Erskine Avenue on Tuesday morning.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are still under investigation.
Police have not released the age or gender of the victim.
