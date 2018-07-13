

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside a pub in Brampton late Thursday night.

It happened at around 11:05 p.m. in front of the Slumdog Bar and Grill, which is located in a plaza on Brisdale Drive in the vicinity of Bovaird Drive.

Police say that the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

No arrests have been made at this point and no suspect descriptions have been released.

Police say that homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

On Friday morning, evidence markers were visible outside the pub. Three surveillance cameras could also be seen near the entrance to the pub, though it is not immediately clear whether they may have captured the homicide itself.