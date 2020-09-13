Police investigating stabbing near Eglinton and Marlee after victim turns up at Union Station
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, September 13, 2020 11:26PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing near Eglinton and Marlee after a victim turned up at Union Station Sunday night.
Police said a man approached Union Station security just after 10:30 p.m. and informed them that he was stabbed.
Emergency crews were called, and the victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police said the victim later informed officers that he was attacked by six suspects near Marlee Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West, which is about four kilometres away from Union Station.
No suspect information has been released.