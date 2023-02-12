Police in York Region are investigating a drive-by shooting in the village of Schomberg, Ont.

The incident happened at around 8:40 a.m. on Centre Street.

York Regional Police said a 65-year-old male was found with serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

A suspect vehicle described as a white SUV with tinted windows was seen fleeing the area going west on Centre Street.

Investigators do not know how many occupants were inside the SUV.

The public is being urged to avoid the area.

This investigation is ongoing.

More to come. This is a developing story.