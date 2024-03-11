Toronto police are investigating a suspicious package found near city hall on Monday.

Officers were called to the area of Bay and Albert streets just before 9 a.m.

The force's emergency disposal unit is on scene and inspecting the package, police told CP24.

Police say a "small boom" was heard as crews investigated.

Streets in the area are closed. Buildings in the area have not been evacuated at this point.

This is a developing story more to come.