Police investigating suspicious package found near Toronto city hall
A suspicious package is being investigated by Toronto police's emergency disposal unit on March 11, 2024.
Published Monday, March 11, 2024 12:14PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating a suspicious package found near city hall on Monday.
Officers were called to the area of Bay and Albert streets just before 9 a.m.
The force's emergency disposal unit is on scene and inspecting the package, police told CP24.
Police say a "small boom" was heard as crews investigated.
Streets in the area are closed. Buildings in the area have not been evacuated at this point.
This is a developing story more to come.