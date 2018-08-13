

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they have not determined whether a gunpoint carjacking in Mississauga is related to a reported shooting that took place outside a nearby strip club minutes prior.

Police were called to the Midway Invader near Tomken and Derry roads for a shots fired call at around 2:25 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located multiple shell casings at the scene but could not find any victims, according to police.

The carjacking then took place about 20 minutes later near Dixie Road and Courtneypark Drive, which is about 2.5 kilometres away.

Police say that a female driver was held at gunpoint before the assailant made off with her Black Jeep Rubicon.

No injuries were reported.