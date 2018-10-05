

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A coroner has ordered an autopsy after the body of a male was found in suspicious circumstances behind a library and community centre in the city’s Riverside neighbourhood on Friday morning.

Police say that at 7:39 a.m., they were called to June Callwood Way, near Saulter Street, after a male body was located behind the Ralph Thornton Community Centre.

The body appears to have been there for several days.

Investigators said the coroner found trauma on the male’s face along with some swelling and ordered a full autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Homicide detectives have been notified of the discovery.