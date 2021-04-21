Police say they located a van along an east-end Toronto street on Wednesday morning belonging to 54-year-old man they presume is dead.

Toronto police blocked off Sibley Avenue, north of Danforth Avenue early on Wednesday morning after finding a silver 2008 Dodge Caravan there.

Investigators say they believe the van belongs to 54-year-old Paul Daly, who was last seen alive in the O’Connor Drive and Woodbine Avenue area on April 2.

On April 16, police charged a 40-year-old man with indecent interference with a dead body in connection to Daly’s disappearance.

A suspect police identified as Courtney Michael Tenn appeared in court at Old City Hall on April 19 to answer to the charge.

Daly’s body has not yet been located.

Forensics officers were seen documenting and photographing the minivan on Wednesday morning.

Police told CP24 homicide detectives have been made aware of the discovery in case the investigation is handed to them.