

Chris Fox, CP24.com





York Regional Police say they have located a woman who was threatened by an armed male and dragged by her hair into a vehicle in an abduction that was caught on camera in Richmond Hill early Thursday morning.

Police say that the unidentified woman rang the doorbell of a home on High Tech Road and Silver Linden Drive at around 2:50 a.m. but no one answered.

A surveillance camera positioned at the door then captured what appeared to be a violent altercation between an armed male and the woman.

During that altercation, the woman is heard repeatedly saying “stop.”

The male, armed with what appears to be a handgun, then replies that he should “slam one in your head right now” and tells her to “Get in the **** car right now.”

The then woman utters “I think I am going to die.”

The suspect is then seen pulling the victim by her hair out to the street and into a waiting vehicle.

On Friday night, police said that with the help of numerous tips from the public, they located the 28-year-old Richmond Hill woman who was abducted and confirmed she is in good health.

The owners of the home say they were asleep at the time of the incident. John Vuong told CTV News Toronto that he found the footage from the security camera, which records using motion sensors, when he woke up.

“I kept playing it over and over and over again because I couldn’t believe my eyes,” John Vuong said. “It is unbelievable that it happened in my neighbourhood. I had no idea who it was that came to the house, so for me, I really hope for the safety of the lady because that was very life-threatening.”

Police say they are still unsure why the woman rang the doorbell of the home where the incident took place.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 27-year-old Jonathan McLennan of Toronto.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.

Police say that the vehicle appears to be a newer-model compact SUV.

Anyone who may know the suspect or the victim are being asked to contact investigators immediately. Police say that they are also interested in speaking with anybody in the area who may have surveillance camera footage, including drivers with dashcams.