

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance video and are looking for a suspect in connection with a stabbing outside of a bar, in September.

The incident occurred on Sept. 13, 2019 shortly after 9:00 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street West and Augusta Avenue.

It was reported that a man allegedly stabbed a 54-year-old, who was taken to hospital with serious but non- life threatening condition, after a heated argument outside of a bar.

The suspect is described as Asian, and 38 to 45-years-old. He is described to be 5’7’’, medium build, clean shaven, and with short black hair. He was wearing black frame glasses, white t0shirt, red and white checkered unbuttoned shirt, and dark coloured pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-1400.