

CP24.com, Dorcas Marfo





Toronto police are asking for the public’s help after a woman was sexually assaulted on a TTC bus.

The incident happened on Jan. 13 at around 8:50 p.m. near Eglinton Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue.

Police say a woman boarded a westbound TTC bus on Eglinton Avenue East when a man, who was already on the bus, approached and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as five-foot and ten inches tall, with a slim build, and in his late 30s. He was wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, black pants, and brown dress shoes according to police.

Police have released an image of the suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Police say there may be more victims.