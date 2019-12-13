

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of stealing a dog from a woman who suffered a medical episode at a subway station.

Police were called to Kipling subway station for a medical emergency on Oct. 27 just before 4 p.m.

A 45-year-old woman was in the station with her dog named Charlie, when she suffered a medical episode and became unconscious, police said.

When she woke up, her dog had been taken from her, police said.

The woman was treated and released.

On Friday, police released security camera images of another woman believed to be responsible for taking the dog.

The suspect is described as approximately five-foot-two to five-foot-five feet tall, and weighs about 100 pounds, with a slim build, and long light-brown hair worn in a ponytail.

Police said she was wearing black aviator sunglasses, a purple jacket, blue jeans, and black and white running shoes. She was carrying two black backpacks and a black bag covered in white stars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.