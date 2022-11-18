Toronto police have released images of a man suspected of intentionally lighting a dumpster on fire in Little Italy last month.

The incident happened behind a building at College and Manning Avenues on the morning of Oct. 31.

Police said a man approached a garbage bin and allegedly ignited a fire.

He then fled the area on foot.

On Friday, police released photos of the suspect taken from a surveillance video, asking for the public’s help identifying him.

He is described as having a slim build with straight blonde hair in a ponytail.

Police said he was last seen wearing a bandana, a light-coloured jacket, grey sweatpants, black shoes and carrying a black-cross body shoulder bag.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact investigators at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).