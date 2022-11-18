Police looking for suspect who allegedly lit dumpster on fire in Little Italy
Police are looking for this suspect wanted in an arson investigation. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Friday, November 18, 2022 8:37PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 18, 2022 8:37PM EST
Toronto police have released images of a man suspected of intentionally lighting a dumpster on fire in Little Italy last month.
The incident happened behind a building at College and Manning Avenues on the morning of Oct. 31.
Police said a man approached a garbage bin and allegedly ignited a fire.
He then fled the area on foot.
On Friday, police released photos of the suspect taken from a surveillance video, asking for the public’s help identifying him.
He is described as having a slim build with straight blonde hair in a ponytail.
Police said he was last seen wearing a bandana, a light-coloured jacket, grey sweatpants, black shoes and carrying a black-cross body shoulder bag.
Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact investigators at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).