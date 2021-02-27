Police looking for suspects after attempted abduction of two girls near Barrie
Police are looking for two suspects in connection with an attempted abduction of two young girls near Barrie yesterday afternoon.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 27, 2021 7:33AM EST
Police are looking for a man and a woman in connection with the attempted abduction of two 10-year-old girls near Barrie.
Police say the girls -- students at Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Essa Township -- were walking on school property yesterday afternoon when a woman tried to grab them and put them in a grey car.
Investigators say the woman was described as having short blond hair, while the driver was described as a bald man with a long brown beard.
The two students escaped safely and the school was placed into hold and secure while police searched the area.