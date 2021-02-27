

The Canadian Press





Police are looking for a man and a woman in connection with the attempted abduction of two 10-year-old girls near Barrie.

Police say the girls -- students at Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Essa Township -- were walking on school property yesterday afternoon when a woman tried to grab them and put them in a grey car.

Investigators say the woman was described as having short blond hair, while the driver was described as a bald man with a long brown beard.

The two students escaped safely and the school was placed into hold and secure while police searched the area.