A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Regent Park.

Police were called to Oak and River streets at 11:31 p.m. Monday night for reports of a shooting.

Police say a male victim was approached by two masked suspects and then multiple rounds were fired.

The man was shot at least two or three times and the suspects were seen running from the scene.

The victim has been rushed to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

A description of the suspects has not been released.

The scene has cleared.