Toronto police are looking for a vehicle that was involved in an early morning collision that left three people injured on Saturday.

Shortly before 4 a.m., police responded to a collision in the area of Park Lawn Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Police said two vehicles were involved in a crash and that one of the vehicles fled the scene.

Three people were transported to hospital, two with serious, non-life threatening injuries and the other with minor injuries, according to Toronto Paramedics.

Police said the vehicle that fled the scene is described as a dark-coloured pickup truck, with chrome bumpers and front-end damage.

The vehicle was last seen travelling eastbound on Lake Shore Boulevard from Park Lawn Road.

The area was closed but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.