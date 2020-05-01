Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of spitting and wiping her saliva on an ATM in East York on Thursday.

Police said they were called to a Scotiabank in the area Pape and Cosburn avenues just before 9:30 a.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank just after 5:30 a.m. and allegedly began spitting, coughing and wiping her saliva on the ATM and surrounding area.

Police said the woman left five minutes later.

The incident was discovered by bank staff at around 9 a.m.

Police released security images of the suspect on Friday.

The woman is described as having dark hair in a bun, wearing silver hoop earrings, a brown coat with a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Police said she was carrying a blue bag.

Anyone who used the ATM at 1002 Pape Avenue between 5:38 p.m. and 9 a.m. should contact Telehealth Ontario or a family doctor to seek medical advice, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers.