

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Hamilton police have arrested a man in connection with online threats made against that city’s airport.

Police attended the John C. Munro Airport on Thursday night after becoming aware of a threat that was posted online at around 7:30 p.m.

Access to the airport was never restricted as a result of the threat and police said that there were no flight disruptions.

It is not clear where the threat was posted, though police previously told CP24 that it was not on "normal/common social media channels" and "took some time to be discovered." They also said that the threat was proven to be "unsubstantiated."

In a news release issued on Saturday, police confirmed that members of the Division 30 Criminal Investigation Branch arrested a suspect in connection with the threat on Friday upon executing a search warrant.

Anthony Antoski-Southon, 22, of Hamilton is facing 12 charges, including three counts of utter threat to cause death.