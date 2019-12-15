Police make arrest at scene after fire tears through Scarborough home
Firefighters are shown at the scene of a call at a home on Cicerella Crescent early Sunday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 15, 2019 6:49AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 15, 2019 6:54AM EST
One person has been taken into custody after a fire tore through a house in Scarborough overnight.
The blaze broke out at an address on Cicerella Crescent in the Midland and Lawrence avenues area sometime overnight.
Reports from the scene suggest that members of the Emergency Task Force (ETF) surrounded a vehicle as it was leaving the area and arrested its driver.
Police say that they are investigating the fire as arson.
It is not clear what charges, if any, the person taken into custody will face.