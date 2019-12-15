

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person has been taken into custody after a fire tore through a house in Scarborough overnight.

The blaze broke out at an address on Cicerella Crescent in the Midland and Lawrence avenues area sometime overnight.

Reports from the scene suggest that members of the Emergency Task Force (ETF) surrounded a vehicle as it was leaving the area and arrested its driver.

Police say that they are investigating the fire as arson.

It is not clear what charges, if any, the person taken into custody will face.