

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have made an arrest in the shocking daylight shooting of two young sisters at a playground in Scarborough.

The victims, ages five and nine, were shot while at a playground on Alton Towers Circle in the vicinity of McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The five-year-old girl was initially rushed to hospital in critical condition; however paramedics later said that her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Her nine-year-old sister was also listed in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Following the shooting, police said that a suspect or suspects fired at least seven shots into the playground before fleeing the scene in a black Nissan Versa. That vehicle was located by officers in the area of Liverpool Road and Highway 2 in Pickering on Friday.

A suspect, identified as 21-year-old Markham resident Sheldon Eriya, was also arrested in Pickering on Friday. He is charged with seven offences, including two counts of attempted murder.

Police say that they are continuing to look for two other male suspects in the case.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday, Mayor John Tory credited police for bringing about a quick arrest in the case .

“We have got to get these people off the street and serve notice to everyone else who carries a gun and who would even think of doing such a thing. They are going to be rounded up and we are going to make sure that they are put away,” he said.

Tory held a news conference on Friday where he called on police to ‘leave no stone unturned’ in identifying and apprehending the “cowards” responsible for Thursday’s “despicable” shooting.

He said that while the suspects are innocent until proven guilty, it is important that people who are engaged in gang activity are prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“I think it is time for us to be very aggressive in rounding these people up who carry these guns around, brandish guns and use guns and just say ‘You are not going to terrorize this community and you are not going to engage in this sort of unacceptable behavior.’,” he said.

In a news release issued on Saturday morning, police said that members of the public have been “extremely helpful” with the investigation so far.

A motive for the shooting is not immediately clear, though police have previously said that investigators believe that a male who was in the playground at the time was the intended target.