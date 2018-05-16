

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have made two arrests after a man was shot while travelling in a vehicle with his wife and two toddlers last month.

It happened at around 8 p.m. on April 30 outside a residential high-rise building in the Finch Avenue and Duncanwood Drive area.

Police say that the victim was behind the wheel of the vehicle and that his wife and young children, ages one and two, were passengers.

They say that two suspects armed with a semi-automatic handgun were in a vehicle behind the victim and his family.

It is alleged that the suspects followed the victim’s vehicle and then opened fire.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder but the other occupants of his vehicle were uninjured, according to police.

Following the shooting, the Area Field Command Investigative Support Unit began an investigation and were able to identify the suspects.

Police say that multiple search warrants were then carried out at addresses associated to the suspects on Sunday.

Both suspects were arrested without incident during the execution of those search warrants.

It is further alleged that large quantities of marijuana and cocaine were also seized during the execution of the search warrants.

Tesfa Welsh-Hope, 27, of Toronto, and Jeangat Nsiah, 23, of Toronto, are facing a combined 30 charges, including four counts of attempted murder each.