

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police Chief Mark Saunders says the victims and families of those killed and wounded in a mass shooting on the Danforth last summer “may never know why” 29-year-old Faisal Hussain decided to carry out the attack.

On Friday afternoon, Saunders released the police service’s findings of their probe into the deadly shooting and said despite a lengthy investigation into the shooter’s background, police have not been able to determine a definitive answer on Hussain’s motive.

On the night of July 22, 10-year-old Juliana Kozis and 18-year-old Reese Fallon were killed and more than a dozen others were wounded after a gunman opened fire at people sitting in restaurants and walking along Danforth Avenue in the heart of Greektown.

After a short exchange of gunfire with two responding officers, Hussain was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on side street near Logan and Danforth avenues.

Police said they have determined that Hussain acted alone and was not associated with any radical ideologies, hate groups, or terrorist organizations.

The investigation revealed that Hussain had an “extensive history of mental health issues” which were first documented in 1998.

Information provided to police by the Toronto District School Board found that Hussain was referred to mental health professionals multiple times after cutting himself in class and showing an ”outward expression of violent thoughts.”

He was referred to the TDSB social work department six times between 2001 and 2010 after teachers and staff raised concerned about his mental health and the safety of students and staff.

Hussain, who had no criminal record, was apprehended by Toronto police under the Mental Health Act three times between May 2010 and February 2012.

In June 2010, the report says that Hussain was brought to a hospital by police after he had taken a steak knife from a teacher, claimed he was the Joker, and refused to give the knife back. He was subsequently diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder.

In his last interaction with police, which occurred just two days before the shooting, Hussain was arrested after attempting to steal ice cream from a Food Basics store. He was release without charge.

Hussain also reportedly struggled with substance abuse issues, including alcohol, marijuana, and hydrocodone, but said in 2014 that he no longer had any addictions.

Heroin, MDA, and Phenacetin was found during a search of Hussain’s bedroom but police say the quantity and packaging suggest the drugs were not for personal use.

Book about Elliot Rodger found on Hussain’s phone

On the day of the shooting, police said his family reported having a conversation with him about his future and that he should “find a wife.” This conversation, according to his family, made Hussain upset.

The firearm seized from where Hussain’s body was found was a Smith and Wesson M & P .40, which police said was lawfully exported to Toronto in 2013. The firearm was reported stolen in 2016 from a gun store in Saskatchewan and it is not known how Hussain came into possession of the gun.

During their investigation, police discovered that on April 12, 2018, Hussain went to a Toronto area sports and outdoor store and bought seven Smith & Wesson, .40-calibre magazines, which do not require a permit to purchase.

Hussain never applied or was granted a firearms licence.

Two fully loaded 9mm handgun magazines, two loaded 7.62mm magazines for an AK-47 assault rifle, and two drum-style extended capacity magazines full of ammunition were also found in Hussain’s bedroom.

Hussain’s cellphone, which was seized by police, contained academic articles on psychopathy, personality disorders, violent crimes, homicidal ideation, effects of physical attractiveness on perceptions of mental illness, and the intimate relationships of psychopaths.

A copy of Mein Kampf and more than six documents that related to “Without Conscience,” a book about psychopaths, were found on his phone.

Police say in Hussain’s possession was a copy of a book on Elliot Rodger, a 22-year-old self-described “incel” who hated women and killed six students in Isla Vista, California in 2014.

His phone also contained a book from ManhoodAcademy.com called “The Principles that Govern Social Interaction,” which highlights how to use male authority in relationships with women. Another book in his possession was titled “The Tao of Badness,” which explains how to “be a complete badass and pick up women.”

Images of Elliot Rodger and a news story about Alek Minassian were also found on his device.

Videos found on Hussain’s phone showed him playing with a dead bird and police say the video had sound effects added.

Officers also discovered a number of DVDs of conspiracy theory documentaries in Hussain’s bedroom, including films that claim that 9/11 was perpetrated by the U.S. government and a film that suggested the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut was a hoax.