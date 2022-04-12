A Toronto police officer is facing 10 charges after he allegedly used a debit card belonging to a missing person for fraudulent purposes.

Police say that the officer was investigating a missing person in 53 Division on Feb. 17 when he took possession of the individual’s belongings as part of the investigation.

It is alleged that the officer then gave a debit card belonging to the missing person to another man, who in turn used it to make a purchase at a store in Mississauga.

It is also further alleged that the officer and the other man fraudulently obtained motor vehicles.

Constable Boris Borissov, 48, was arrested on Monday and charged with numerous offences, including theft, fraud and breach of trust.

Police say that Borissov, who has 16 years of service on the force, has been suspended with pay as per the terms of the Police Services Act.

He is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the criminal charges on May 27.