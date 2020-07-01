CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Police on patrol in Moss Park make arrests after determining that tent was being used to prepare and sell drugs
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020 9:16AM EDT
Three people were arrested on Tuesday after police determined that a tent set up in Moss Park was being used to prepare and sell drugs.
Police say that the officers were patrolling the downtown park at around 3 p.m. when they witnessed a drug transaction between two men.
They say the men were arrested and a quantity of fentanyl was seized, along with a loaded semi-automatic firearm.
Police say that it was then determined that a tent in the park was being used to prepare and sell the drugs.
As a result, another individual was arrested and a quantity of fentanyl and cocaine was seized as well as $822 in cash.
The three suspects taken into custody include Matthew Stewart, 20, of Mississauga, Rebecca Parades, 20, of Mississauga and Gabriel Nanie, 18, of Toronto.
They are facing a combined 42 charges, including carrying a concealed weapon.
In a release issued on Saturday, police said that they will continue to perform “regular patrols” of the Moss Park area in response to numerous community complaints.