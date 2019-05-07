Police probe Rexdale shooting after gunshot victims made their own way to hospital
Police are investigating a shooting in Rexdale on Monday night. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 7:28AM EDT
Two men made their own way to hospital following a shooting in Rexdale late Monday night.
Police say gunfire rang out near Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive at around 11 p.m.
Officers arrived to find bullet holes in a car in the area as well as a barber shop and mini market.
A short time later, two males arrived at separate hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds.
Their condition has been described as serious but not life-threatening.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.